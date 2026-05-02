Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 2

The country will also expect strong winds, kicking up a dust storm in the southwest.

Temperatures near or below zero degrees Celsius are set to grip the north, east of West Kazakhstan, northeast of Aktobe, west, north of Kostanay, Akmola, west of North Kazakhstan regions at night.

Forecasters predict high fire danger in the west, north, east of Pavlodar, center, west, east of Zhambyl, west, north, south of Karaganda, south of Aktobe, west of East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, east, south, center of Kyzylorda, south, east, center of Abai, west, north of Zhetysu, east of Ulytau regions.

The south and east of Zhetysu region are to brace for extreme fire danger.