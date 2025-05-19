Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 19

Only northwestern, northern and southwestern regions will enjoy no precipitation today.

Dust storm is forecast in the country's southwest.

The met service warns of high fire threat predicted for the west of Mangistau region, west and south of Aktobe region, south of Karaganda, Kostanay, Turkistan regions, north and south of Zhambyl region, west and northeast of Atyrau region, west and center of Almaty region, and south of Zhetysu region.

Extremely high fire threat is expected in Kyzylorda region, north and desert areas of Turkistan region, west and east of Zhambyl region, southeast of Aktobe region, south of Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions, north of Almaty region, west of Akmola region, north of Zhetysu region, west, north, south and center of Abai region.