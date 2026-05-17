Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 17

Strong winds are expected nationwide. Dust storms are forecast in southern, western, and southwestern regions, while fog is expected overnight and in the morning in northern, eastern, and southwestern parts of Kazakhstan.

Ground frost of -2 degrees Celsius is expected in northern and eastern parts of East Kazakhstan region, as well as western areas of Abai region.

High wildfire danger remains in the northwest of Atyrau, northeast of Mangistau, center of Kostanay, west, east, south of Pavlodar, north of Kyzylorda, west, north of Turkistan, Karaganda, west of Zhambyl, Almaty, center of East Kazakhstan, south of Akmola, Ulytau, east of Abai regions.

High wildfire danger is also expected in southern parts of Atyrau region and in northern and central areas of Akmola region.

Extreme wildfire danger remains in Kyzylorda region, south of Aktobe region, Karaganda region, and southeast of Zhetysu region. Extreme wildfire danger is also forecast in east of Pavlodar region and Ulytau region.