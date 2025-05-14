Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 14

Dust storm is to sweep through the southwest and southeast of the country. The country’s central and southern parts are to see no precipitation. Fog is to blanket the north and northwest in the nighttime and morning.

Fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Karaganda, Ulytau, north, west, south, center of Zhetysu, west, north, south of Abay, north, southeast of Zhambyl, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, west of Atyrau, south, west of Aktobe, west, north, east of Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, west, south, east of Akmola regions.

The Mets warn of extremely high fire threat in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, northeast of Mangistau, center of Ulytau, west, center of Zhambyl, south of Karaganda, southeast of Aktobe, northwest, east of Zhetysu, northwest, center of Abay regions.

The country’s Almaty, Kyzylorda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, south of Aktobe, west, south of Karaganda regions are to see temperatures rise up to 35-43C.