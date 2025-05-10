Kazakhstan weather forecast for May 10

Heavy rain is forecast in the country’s north, east and southeast (mountainous areas).

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangystau, Karaganda, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the north and center of Almaty region, in the south and west of Atyrau region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the south, southeast and west of Aktobe, Pavlodar regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in the northwest and south of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the west, south and east of Akmola region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire risk in the west and desert areas of Turkistan region, in the east, center of Kyzylorda region, in the west and center of Zhambyl region, as well as in the west of Zhetysu region.