Kazakhstan weather forecast for March 23
07:21, 23 March 2026
On March 23, Kazakhstan’s west, north, and south will experience rain and snow, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
In the foothills and mountainous areas of southern regions, heavy rain is expected, while thunderstorms may occur in the west and south.
The remaining parts of the country will stay under the impact of a high pressure, due to which dry weather will persist.
Fog is forecast nationwide; in the north and centre, black ice may form. Stronger winds are expected in the north-west, north, south, and south-east.