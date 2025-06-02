EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 2

    07:16, 2 June 2025

    Fronts are expected to bring unstable weather conditions to the greater part of Kazakhstan, with rains with thunderstorms as well as high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south, through Monday Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 2
    Photo credit: pixabay

    According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country will also see squall in the west as well as fog in the north and center on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

    High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, west, east, south, center of Karaganda, south, center of Akmola, north, east, center of Ulytau, east, southwest, center of Abai, northwest, east of Atyrau, center, north of Kyzylorda, northwest of Kostanay, center of Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, west, center of Turkistan, center of Almaty, south of North Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, south, north, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, west of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, east, southeast of Pavlodar, north, west, east of Zhetysu regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Fog
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All