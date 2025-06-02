Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 2

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country will also see squall in the west as well as fog in the north and center on Monday night through Tuesday morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, west, east, south, center of Karaganda, south, center of Akmola, north, east, center of Ulytau, east, southwest, center of Abai, northwest, east of Atyrau, center, north of Kyzylorda, northwest of Kostanay, center of Pavlodar, north, south of Zhambyl, west, center of Turkistan, center of Almaty, south of North Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, east, mountainous areas of Zhambyl, west, south, southeast of Aktobe, south, north, west of Atyrau, west, north of Almaty, west of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, Abai, Ulytau, east, southeast of Pavlodar, north, west, east of Zhetysu regions.