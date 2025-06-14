Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 14

The National Weather Service also forecast high wind, sweeping across the country.

High fire danger is to persist in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, west, south of Pavlodar, center of Aktobe, east of Zhambyl, northwest, southeast, center of Mangistau, south of Akmola, west, north of North Kazakhstan, northwest, southeast of Kostanay, north, center of Karaganda, north, center, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, west, south, sub-mountainous areas of Turkistan, east, center of Atyrau, west, north, south, southeast of Aktobe, west, north of Almaty, north, east of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, south, center of Ulytau, west, east, south of Karaganda, southwest, south of Abai, north, east of Zhetysu, north, south of West Kazakhstan regions.

The mercury is predicted to touch as high as 35-40C in Zhetysu, Abai, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Zhambyl, west of Ulytau, south of Kostanay regions in the daytime.