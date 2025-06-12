Kazakhstan weather forecast for June 12

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, strong wind is predicted across the country, whipping up dust tides and squall in the southern part. Fog is to coat the country’s southwestern part in the nighttime and morning. Due to an anticyclonic spur, the east of the country is to enjoy the weather with no precipitation.

High fire danger is to persist in Almaty, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, north of West Kazakhstan, west, south of Pavlodar, center of Aktobe, east of Zhambyl, northwest, southeast, center of Mangistau, south of Akmola, west, north of North Kazakhstan, north, southeast, center of Kostanay, south of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, northwest, east, center of Atyrau, west, north, south, southeast of Aktobe, west, north of Almaty, north, east of Mangistau, south of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, west of Karaganda, southwest, south of Abai, north, east of Zhetysu regions.

The mercury is predicted to rise up to 35-38C in Zhetysu, Abai, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions in the daytime.