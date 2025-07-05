Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 5

According to Kazhydromet, the rest parts of the country are to expect unstable weather conditions, bringing rains with thunderstorms, with heavy rains to the north, east and center as well as hail to parts of the country.

Kazakhstan will also brace for high wind, whipping up dust tides in the south, as well as squall in the north, east and fog in the northwest and north on Saturday night through Sunday morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Mangistau, south, west of Atyrau, west of Akmola, south of East Kazakhstan, south, southeast of Aktobe, center of Ulytau regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, west, east, south of Karaganda, Ulytau, center of Aktobe, northwest of Mangistau, southwest of Kostanay, south of Abai regions.