Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 28

According to the National Weather Service, atmospheric frontal systems will bring rain, thunderstorms, squalls and hail to the northwest, north, east, and central regions, as well as the mountainous areas of the southeast. Heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, dry weather will prevail in the southwest, south and parts of the northwest under a high-pressure system.

Strong winds are forecast nationwide, with dust storms expected in the southwestern and southern regions. Fog is also likely during the night and in the early morning in northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 40-42°C in Atyrau and in the southern Kostanay, western, and southern Aktobe regions.

Mangystau region is forecast to experience the highest temperatures, ranging from 43°C to 47°C.

In West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions, temperatures will reach 35-38°C. Atyrau and Aktobe may reach 35-39°C. Almaty and western Akmola are around 35°C, while Kyzylorda and Turkistan could reach 40-42°C.

Kazhydromet has also issued high and extreme fire danger warnings for extensive areas across western, southern, central and eastern Kazakhstan, including parts of the Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Akmola, West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.