Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 27

Meanwhile, dry weather is expected across the southwest, south, northwest and northern parts of the country under the influence of a high-pressure system.

Strong winds are forecast nationwide, with dust storms expected in western, southwestern, northern and southern regions. Fog is also likely during the night and early morning hours in northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Temperatures are expected to reach 40-43°C in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and western and southern parts of the Aktobe regions, while Mangystau region could see temperatures soar to 43-45°C.

Daytime temperatures of 35-39°C are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and Almaty regions. Mangystau region is expected to record 38-42°C, while temperatures in Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions could reach 40-42°C.

A high wildfire risk is forecast for parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme wildfire danger has been declared across large areas of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.