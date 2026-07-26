Kazakhstan weather forecast for July 26

Heavy rains are expected in the eastern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, western parts of the country will experience hot and mostly clear weather due to the influence of a high-pressure system.

Forecasters also warned of stronger winds across the country. Dust storms are expected in the southern, southwestern, western and northern regions, while fog is possible during nighttime and early morning hours in the north and east.

In Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions, as well as western and southern parts of Aktobe region, temperatures are set to rise to 40-43°C. In Mangystau region, extreme heat of 43-45°C is forecast.

Heatwave is also expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Ulytau regions, and southern parts of Akmola region, where temperatures may reach 35-39°C.

In Mangystau region, temperatures are expected to reach 38-42°C, while Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions may see highs of 40-42°C.

Weather conditions are expected to create a high fire risk in multiple areas, including parts of Zhambyl, Almaty, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, and other regions.

An extreme fire danger level is forecast in a number of territories, including Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Karaganda, Ulytau, Akmola, Abai, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.