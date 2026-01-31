Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 31
00:10, 31 January 2026
Weather fronts linked to western and southern cyclones will bring snow and blizzards to most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 31, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Western and southern areas will see rain mixed with snow during the daytime.
Meanwhile, central, eastern, and southeastern parts will remain under the influence of an anticyclone ridge with no precipitation expected.
Windy and foggy conditions, as well as icy roads are forecast across the country.