    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 31

    00:10, 31 January 2026

    Weather fronts linked to western and southern cyclones will bring snow and blizzards to most regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, January 31, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

    Western and southern areas will see rain mixed with snow during the daytime.

    Meanwhile, central, eastern, and southeastern parts will remain under the influence of an anticyclone ridge with no precipitation expected.

    Windy and foggy conditions, as well as icy roads are forecast across the country. 

