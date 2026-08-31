Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 31

The western and southern parts of the country will remain mostly dry under the influence of a high-pressure ridge.

Winds are expected to strengthen across the country, with dust storms possible in southern and southeastern areas. Fog is forecast overnight and in the morning in western, northwestern, northern, eastern and central regions.

A high fire danger is forecast in northwest of West Kazakhstan region, northeast, northwest and central parts of Aktobe region, northwest and east parts of Kostanay region, and central parts of Mangystau and Karaganda regions.

An extreme fire danger is expected in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, as well as Ulytau region.

Extreme fire danger is also forecast in western and northern parts of Mangystau region, southern, southeastern and central parts of Kostanay region, southern part of Karaganda region, southwestern part of Abai region, western, eastern and central parts of Almaty region, and southern, eastern and central parts of Zhetysu region.