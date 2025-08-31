Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 31

The National Weather Agency Kazhydromet says the western anticyclone is to bring the weather with no precipitation to the west, south and southeast of Kazakhstan. The rest parts of the country are to brace for rains with thunderstorms, hail, and squall. The country will also see high wind, whipping up dust tides in the southwest, south. Fog is to coat the northern part on Saturday night to Sunday morning.

A heat wave is to push the mercury to up to 35-37C in Atyrau region, and 38C in Mangistau region in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Almaty, Aktobe, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, west, south, east of Akmola, Abai, east, south, center of West Kazakhstan, north, centerof Atyrau, west of Kostanay, Mangistau, west, south, center of East Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire danger is issued for Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl, west of West Kazakhstan, west, north of Almaty, south, east of Zhetysu, east, south of Atyrau, south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe regions.