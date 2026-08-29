Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 29
A cyclone and fronts are set to bring rains and thunderstorms to the country’s northern, northeastern, southeasters, and central regions, with heavy rain predicted in the northeast and center and hail and squally winds possible in some areas, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.
According to forecasters, the west, south and east of the country will remain predominantly dry under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.
Strong winds are forecast across the country, while dust storms are possible in the south.
Fog is expected overnight and in the morning in the north, east and central parts of Kazakhstan.
Strong heat of 35-37C is forecast in Almaty, Zhetysu regions, as well as the south of Abai region.
A high fire danger is expected in parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Mangystau regions.
An extreme fire danger is forecast in parts of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, Almaty, Kostanay, Mangystau and Karaganda regions.