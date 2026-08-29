Kazakhstan weather forecast for August 29

According to forecasters, the west, south and east of the country will remain predominantly dry under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

Strong winds are forecast across the country, while dust storms are possible in the south.

Fog is expected overnight and in the morning in the north, east and central parts of Kazakhstan.

Strong heat of 35-37C is forecast in Almaty, Zhetysu regions, as well as the south of Abai region.

A high fire danger is expected in parts of West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay and Mangystau regions.

An extreme fire danger is forecast in parts of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, Almaty, Kostanay, Mangystau and Karaganda regions.