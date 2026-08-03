Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 3

Atmospheric frontal systems will bring unstable weather to most of Kazakhstan on August 3, with rain and thunderstorms expected across much of the country. Heavy rain is forecast in the northwest and north, while hail is possible in isolated areas. Dry weather will prevail in the west and south. Strong winds are expected nationwide, with dust storms forecast in the south and southwest.

Extremely hot weather is expected during the daytime in southern Almaty region and Abai region, where temperatures will reach 40–42°C.

Severe heat is forecast in Atyrau, Almaty, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions, as well as in Zhetysu and Abai regions and southern Ulytau region, with daytime temperatures ranging from 35°C to 39°C. Temperatures are expected to reach 38°C in Zhambyl region and 40°C in Turkistan region.

A high wildfire risk is forecast for West Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions, northern Aktobe, southern and eastern Zhambyl, eastern Almaty, northern and western Mangistau, western, eastern and central Kostanay, southwestern North Kazakhstan, northern and southern Akmola, northern Pavlodar, northern and eastern Turkistan, western, northern and central Karaganda, southern, eastern and central Abai, and southern Zhetysu region.

An extreme wildfire risk remains in place for Atyrau, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions, western and southern West Kazakhstan region, northeastern and central Mangistau region, southern and southeastern Kostanay region, western Akmola region, southern and eastern Karaganda region and Ulytau region, northeastern Abai region, southern East Kazakhstan region, western, northern and southern Almaty region, and northern, eastern and central Zhetysu region.