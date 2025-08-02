Kazakhstan weather forecast for Aug 2

According to the met service, precipitation will cease in western regions due to the anti-cyclone ridge.

Squalling wind is forecast across the country, and dust storm will hit southwestern areas in the daytime.

Scorching heat up to +35+38°C will grip Atyrau region in the daytime. Temperatures will soar as high as +38+40°C in Mangistau region, and +35+36°C in the West Kazakhstan region during daylight hours.

Fire danger is reported to be high in Abai region, west, north of Pavlodar region, west of West Kazakhstan region, north of Karaganda region, and northeast of Mangistau region.

The met service warns of extremely high fire threat in Turkistan, Almaty, Zhetysu regions, south of Kyzylorda region, north, west and east of Zhambyl region, south and center of Karaganda region, north, east, and south of Atyrau region, west, south and center of Mangistau region, south of Aktobe, Kostanay and Ulytau regions, south and center of Abai region, east, west and center of East Kazakhstan region.