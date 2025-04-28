Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 28

According to Kazhydromet, fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms, with heavy rains in the north, northwest and hail in the west, north and center. The country is to brace for high wind, whipping up dust storms in the south, southwest and northwest, as well as fog in the north, west, southeast at night and in the west during the morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, northeast, east of Mangistau, north, west of Zhambyl, south of Aktobe, north of Atyrau, west of Almaty regions.

