Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 27

According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, hail and squalls are also possible in the west and southeast.

In the rest of the country, no precipitation is expected. Across the country, strong winds and fog are forecast, while dust storms may occur in the south.

At night, the north of Aktobe, west, south, and east of Kostanay, south and east of Akmola, and west and north of North Kazakhstan regions are to expect a frost of -1-3C. The west of Abai, west and north of Pavlodar, and north and east of Ulytau and Karaganda regions are to brace for a ground frost of -1-3C.