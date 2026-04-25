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    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 25

    03:29, 25 April 2026

    Unsettled weather conditions are set to continue across the greater part of Kazakhstan on Saturday, causing rains and thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, with heavy rains in the northwest, Qazinform News Agency reports.   

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 25
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, fog as well as strong wind, whipping up dust storms in the south, are expected as well.

    High fire danger will be in effect in the north, east of Zhetysu, center of Abai, southeast of East Kazakhstan, north of Kyzylorda regions.

    Extreme fire danger is forecast for the south of Zhetysu region.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Hail Wind
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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