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    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22

    01:25, 22 April 2026

    Weather fronts are to bring rains and thunderstorms to most parts of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, with heavy rains predicted in the southwest and mountain areas of the south, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    According to the Mets, dry weather will persist in northeastern and eastern parts. The country will also brace for fog, and strong wind.

    The north and east of West Kazakhstan region will face the frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -3C overnight.

    High fire danger remains in west of Zhambyl, north, east of Zhetysu regions, as well as will be in effect in west of Turkistan, center of Abai regions.

    Severe fire danger will persist in south of Zhetysu, and far west of Turkistan region.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Fog Wind Regions rains
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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