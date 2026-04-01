Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 22

According to the Mets, dry weather will persist in northeastern and eastern parts. The country will also brace for fog, and strong wind.

The north and east of West Kazakhstan region will face the frost risk with temperatures to fall as low as -3C overnight.

High fire danger remains in west of Zhambyl, north, east of Zhetysu regions, as well as will be in effect in west of Turkistan, center of Abai regions.

Severe fire danger will persist in south of Zhetysu, and far west of Turkistan region.