Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 19

Dry weather will prevail across most of Kazakhstan under the influence of a large anticyclone, while passing atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the west, south, and southeast. In mountainous areas, precipitation may fall as a mix of rain and snow, with fog and stronger winds forecast across the country, and dust storms possible in the west.

Nighttime frost of 2–3°C is expected in northern areas, including mountainous parts of Turkistan region, the northern and foothill areas of Almaty region, as well as the northern, western, and central parts of Zhetysu region.

A high fire hazard is forecast in western Turkistan region, western Zhambyl region, and in the northern, southern, and eastern parts of Zhetysu region.