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    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 19

    00:21, 19 April 2026

    Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 19, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 19
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform News Agency

    Dry weather will prevail across most of Kazakhstan under the influence of a large anticyclone, while passing atmospheric fronts are expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to the west, south, and southeast. In mountainous areas, precipitation may fall as a mix of rain and snow, with fog and stronger winds forecast across the country, and dust storms possible in the west.

    Nighttime frost of 2–3°C is expected in northern areas, including mountainous parts of Turkistan region, the northern and foothill areas of Almaty region, as well as the northern, western, and central parts of Zhetysu region.

    A high fire hazard is forecast in western Turkistan region, western Zhambyl region, and in the northern, southern, and eastern parts of Zhetysu region.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions rains Society Kazhydromet
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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