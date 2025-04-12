Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 12
08:31, 12 April 2025
Unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Northwestern parts will see precipitation (rain and snow), sometimes heavy precipitation.
Only western areas will enjoy dry weather today.
Intense wind is expected across the country. Fog will blanket eastern and western parts. Dust storm will hit northern and southern regions. Hail is possible in the north.