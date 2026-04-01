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    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 1

    05:23, 1 April 2026

    The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 1, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Kazakhstan weather forecast for April 1
    Photo credit: Aigerim Amantayeva/Qazinform

    Fronts are to bring rains with thunderstorms to the west, mountainous areas of the south and southeast, with the Mets forecasting heavy downpours in the west.

    Forecasters said the weather with no precipitation is to persist in the rest parts of Kazakhstan due to an extensive anticyclone. The country is also to brace for fog, as well as strong wind in the west, south, east.

    High fire danger is expected in the east of Kyzylorda, west of Turkistan, and south of Zhetysu regions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan rains Fog Wind
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