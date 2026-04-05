Kazakhstan weather forecast for Apr 5

In the southwest and, during the day, in the southeast, heavy rainfall is forecast. The southwest, south, and southeast may also experience hail, while squalls are expected in southern and southeastern regions.

Across the country, fog and strong winds are forecast, with a dust storm possible in the north during the day.

High fire danger is expected in:

· Eastern areas of Kyzylorda region

· Western, northern, central, and foothill areas of Turkistan region

· Northwestern, eastern, and central parts of Zhambyl region

· Northern and southern areas of Almaty region

· Northern, southern, and central areas of Zhetysu region