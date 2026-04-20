Kazakhstan weather forecast for Apr 21

In the rest of the territory, with the passage of atmospheric frontal sections, rain and thunderstorms are expected. Fog and strong winds are forecast countrywide, the met service says.

Fire threat is reported to be high in the western part of Zhambyl region and in the northern and eastern parts of Zhetisu region.

Kazhydromet also warns about extremely high fire danger in the south of Zhetisu region, and in the west of Turkistan region.