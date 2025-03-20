Kazakhstan, WB discuss Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway reconstruction project

The meeting agenda also included the issues of infrastructure development, implementation of advanced technologies and sustainable transport solutions.

Special attention was given to the implementation of the Zhezkazgan-Karaganda highway reconstruction project. The total length of the highway is 580 kilometers. The reconstruction work is set to begin in 2025ю

The representatives of the World Bank expressed readiness to consider promising projects in aviation and railways sector.

The parties highlighted the importance of strategic partnership and expressed readiness for further interaction.

