Kazakhstan views Baku-Supsa pipeline as vital alternative oil export route

According to the minister, direct negotiations with Azerbaijan on the matter have not yet been held, although preliminary groundwork has already been carried out.

"To do this, we first need to make a decision within Kazakhstan. Just imagine: we have lost 3.5 million tons due to the attacks on the CPC, although we could have redirected these volumes through the port of Aktau via the Baku-Supsa pipeline," Akkenzhenov said at a government briefing.

The Baku-Supsa pipeline has an annual capacity of approximately 5 million tons. According to the minister, using this route could help Kazakhstan reduce financial losses in the event of disruptions to CPC supplies.

"As Minister of Energy, I understand that the Baku-Supsa pipeline is vital for Kazakhstan as one of the alternative transportation routes. Those who oppose this pipeline and this route probably do not fully understand the scale of the losses Kazakhstan has suffered as a result of these attacks," he noted.

The minister added that oil from fields where production has been temporarily halted or reduced due to export restrictions could also be redirected through an alternative route.

"The same oil that has not been produced, as well as oil from fields where production has been temporarily suspended or reduced, could be transported through this pipeline. Therefore, I strongly support this route," Akkenzhenov stated.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had revised its oil production plan for 2026 from 98 million to 96 million tons due to the impact of attacks on the CPC.