Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan turnover rises by 9.4%

The Kazakh Prime Minister conveyed the best wishes to the Uzbek leader on behalf of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

During the meeting, the sides debated trade and economic, transport and logistics, industrial, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian cooperation issues.

Uzbekistan is an important trading partner of Kazakhstan. Following the past four months, the commodity turnover jumped by 9.4% against the same period of the previous year to make 1.3 billion US dollars. Exports grew by 15.9% to reach 1 billion US dollars.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Prime Minister attended the IV Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Recall that the first “Central Asia – GCC” Investment Forum was held in Riyadh in May.