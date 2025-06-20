Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are negotiating a new draft agreement on water distribution. This was announced by Kazakh Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Nurzhan Nurzhigitov at a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Scientific-Research Institution for Irrigation and Water Problems of Uzbekistan ongoing in Tashkent.

He said the process of approval of the document by the government agencies of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is underway now.

“The negotiations will continue," Nurzhigitov added.

According to him, in January 2025, the Kazakh side drafted the new water distribution agreement and submitted it to Uzbekistan.

“We have submitted to the Uzbek side the draft agreement approved by the state agencies of our country. They will reply us within 15 days,” Nurzhigitov said to Kazinform in early 2025.

On January 29, Dushanbe hosted the 88th meeting of Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia. During the meeting, it was agreed that Kazakhstan will receive up to 11 billion cubic meters of water from neighbor countries in spring.