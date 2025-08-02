Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss introducing advanced technologies to improve flood forecasting

The sides discussed promising cooperation in flood forecasting and response. They specifically discussed the use of aerial photography to measure snow depth and forecast snowmelt.

The parties agreed to discuss possible cooperation with the participation of professionals from Kazhydromet and the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

‘Earlier this year, an information system for flood forecasting and modelling was introduced in Kazakhstan. In collaboration with other relevant agencies, we continiously search for ways to improve its operation. This includes the introduction of advanced global developments,’ said Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.