EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss introducing advanced technologies to improve flood forecasting

    11:26, 2 August 2025

    Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with Michael Stoltzfus, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dynamic Aviation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss introducing cutting-edge technologies to improve flood forecasting
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan

    The sides discussed promising cooperation in flood forecasting and response. They specifically discussed the use of aerial photography to measure snow depth and forecast snowmelt.

    The parties agreed to discuss possible cooperation with the participation of professionals from Kazhydromet and the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

    ‘Earlier this year, an information system for flood forecasting and modelling was introduced in Kazakhstan. In collaboration with other relevant agencies, we continiously search for ways to improve its operation. This includes the introduction of advanced global developments,’ said  Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

    Flooding Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities Kazakhstan and USA
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All