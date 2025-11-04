Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Chairman of the National Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum, on the sidelines of the ADIPEC 2025 International Energy Forum in the United Arab Emirates. The sides discussed ways to build on more than three decades of successful cooperation.

Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted that U.S. companies were among the first investors to believe in Kazakhstan’s potential and remain key partners in flagship projects such as Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan.

“Projects implemented in Kazakhstan are key assets in the global portfolios of our American partners. Their scale underscores Kazakhstan’s strategic importance in ensuring global energy stability and reflects our successful, mutually beneficial cooperation,” the minister emphasized.

The sides also reviewed the implementation of major joint projects and plans for further development of new fields.

Special attention was given to oil transportation issues, particularly ensuring the stable and reliable operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Kazakhstan's main export route.

For his part, Doug Burgum praised Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, citing the long-standing success of major U.S. oil and gas companies as a prime example. He also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to expanding cooperation in the digitalization of the energy sector.

Kazinform previously reported that on November 6, U.S. President Donald Trump will hold one-on-one talks with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan at the White House.