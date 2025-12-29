Kazakhstan unveils uniform designs for 2026 Milan Winter Olympics

A working commission was established involving representatives from the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the National Olympic Committee, affiliated organizations, and prominent athletes to review technical requirements and oversee the supplied equipment.

The uniforms have already been demonstrated to the commission and approved. The contracted company must deliver the uniforms by January 5, 2026. Meanwhile, coordination with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is underway regarding the placement and size of logos.

Addressing the meeting of the Public Council of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, he added the uniforms have already arrived. Within two weeks, the approved logos will be applied, after which the full set will be presented to the public.

The Olympic kit for Milan 2026 includes ceremonial uniforms for opening and closing ceremonies, insulated outerwear, training and casual wear for sports activities, warm-ups, and daily use. In total, the set comprises 22 items, all financed through extra-budgetary funds.

Earlier, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan.