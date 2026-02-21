Kazakhstan, UNEP bolster ties ahead of Astana environmental summit

During the meeting on Thursday, the parties discussed current issues of Kazakhstan's interaction with UNEP, plans for the development of environmental cooperation, as well as UNEP's participation in the Regional Environmental Summit, which will be held in Astana on April 22-24, 2026.

In addition, special attention was paid to the initiative to create an International Water Organization within the UN structure, proposed by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in December 2025 during his participation in the forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Inger Andersen highly praised Kazakhstan's efforts and initiatives to address environmental issues, expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan's support of UNEP's activities, and assured that UNEP is ready to provide expert assistance in implementing Kazakhstan's initiatives and projects in the field of ecology and sustainable development.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the environmental field, support for the implementation of environmental projects, and holding events at various levels. A willingness was also expressed to consider further joint measures to expand Kazakhstan's cooperation with the UN Environment Programme.

Qazinform previously reported that Kazakhstan initiated an interstate program to protect Caspian water resources.