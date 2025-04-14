Kazakhstan-UN Cooperation Program for 2026-2030 discussed in Astana

During the meeting, a new Kazakhstan-UN Cooperation Program for 2026-2030 was presented, including the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

According to the Foreign Ministry's press service, the program will focus on the key areas such as empowering people and strong institutions, sustainable and inclusive economy, sustainable environment, and strengthening social cohesion.

The UN country team, representatives of government agencies, and non-governmental organizations participated in the event.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As it was reported, in early March, the UN General Assembly adopted by consensus a Kazakhstan-led resolution calling for the establishment of the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, with support from 152 countries.