Kazakhstan, UK reaffirm commitment to deepening strategic partnership

Minister Kosherbayev expressed appreciation to the UK Government for initiating the first ministerial meeting in the“Central Asia – United Kingdom” format, highlighting its timeliness and practical orientation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-British relations, as well as expanding cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, transport and logistics, finance, digitalisation, education, and the climate agenda.

The importance of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed in 2024 was underscored, noting that its ratification will create additional opportunities to deepen cooperation across a broad range of areas.

“This year, our countries mark the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, Astana and London have built an active political dialogue, expanded trade and investment cooperation, and strengthened people-to-people ties. The United Kingdom remains one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, and we are committed to further deepening our strategic partnership,” noted Kazakh Foreign Minister.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in critical minerals. It was noted that the Roadmap for 2026-2027 gives practical substance to cooperation and opens opportunities for joint projects in geological exploration, processing, and the introduction of advanced technologies.

The sides also discussed prospects for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as one of the key areas for strengthening Eurasian connectivity and ensuring the resilience of global supply chains.

In the field of education and science, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further expanding academic cooperation. In recent years, branches of leading British universities – De Montfort University, Heriot-Watt University, Coventry University and Cardiff University – have been opened in Kazakhstan. This reflects a transition towards a deeper institutional model of cooperation and the creation of a solid foundation for the long-term development of the economy and innovation.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership.