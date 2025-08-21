Kazakhstan, UAE to deepen investment cooperation

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to UAE, Rauan Zhumabek, and the UAE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Mohammed Al Hawi, in Abu Dhabi.

The implementation of specific investment projects, agreements on which were reached at the highest level during the visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Abu Dhabi this January and the official visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Astana, were in spotlight.

The parties underscored mutual commitment to the timely and fullfledged implementation of all agreements reached, which hold strategic importance for the economies of both countries.

The sides also exchanged views on attracting investment in the context of modern global trends. The parties noted the growing importance of sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), as well as the development of modern trade infrastructure and logistics. They highlighted the need to create favorable conditions for investors operating in these promising sectors.

The parties also discussed further support for investment projects already being implemented both in Kazakhstan and in the UAEб and outlined possible ways and directions for further expansion of mutually beneficial relations.