Kazakhstan, UAE to boost cooperation across key industries

The agreement, signed in Minsk on June 27, 2025, is designed to facilitate trade and strengthen economic ties between the EAEU and the UAE.

Senate Speaker Alibek Nautiyev said the deal will eliminate import customs duties on more than 85% of traded goods. It also sets out rules governing the determination of product origin, customs cooperation, trade remedies, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

To give businesses time to adjust and reduce risks for sensitive industries, the agreement includes extended transition periods, while certain agricultural, metallurgical and chemical products will remain outside the free trade regime.

Nautiyev said the agreement also includes safeguards for domestic producers, allowing temporary tariffs or import quotas to be introduced in the event of a sharp increase in imports.

The UAE has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakh companies in agriculture, food processing, metallurgy, manufacturing, the chemical industry, information technology, and emerging technologies.

According to Nautiyev, ratifying the agreement will expand Kazakhstan’s network of preferential trade agreements, diversify export markets and strengthen the position of Kazakh businesses across the Middle East and Africa.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament had ratified the Agreement on Economic Partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union Member-Countries and the UAE.