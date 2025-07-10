Kazakhstan, UAE reaffirm strategic partnership in energy

Both ministers spoke highly of the development of the bilateral cooperation, hailing it as exemplary. The talks focused on the realization of the flagship joint project – the construction of a 1GW wind power plant in Zhambyl region with the involvement of the UAE’s leading company Masdar.

Akkenzhenov stressed that the Kazakh government provides comprehensive support for this strategic project, which is receiving unprecedented preferences, saying: “The intergovernmental agreement on the project was ratified at the earliest date, which demonstrates Kazakhstan’s commitment to its obligations”.

In turn, Suhail Al Mazroui expressed gratitude for the creation of favorable conditions and confirmed Masdar’s intention to complete the project in accordance with the approved schedule.

This project is the largest renewable energy project in our region and paves the way for deeper cooperation in “green” energy. Kazakhstan regards the UAE as a key strategic ally in achieving its decarbonization goals, said the Kazakh Energy Minister.

