Kazakhstan, UAE discuss economic cooperation priorities in Abu Dhabi
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Rauan Zhumabek met with Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as practical steps to implement the agreements reached at the highest level.
Special attention was given to increasing trade turnover and diversifying trade. The Kazakh side confirmed its readiness to supply agricultural and metallurgical products to the UAE market.
Ambassador Zhumabek noted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with leading UAE importers, which would allow both sides to fully realize the potential of mutual trade.
In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to active cooperation within the framework of implementing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EAEU and the UAE.
