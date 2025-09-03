Kazakhstan, UAE discuss economic cooperation priorities in Abu Dhabi

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as practical steps to implement the agreements reached at the highest level.

Special attention was given to increasing trade turnover and diversifying trade. The Kazakh side confirmed its readiness to supply agricultural and metallurgical products to the UAE market.

Ambassador Zhumabek noted Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening cooperation with leading UAE importers, which would allow both sides to fully realize the potential of mutual trade.

In conclusion, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to active cooperation within the framework of implementing the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the EAEU and the UAE.

Earlier, it was reported the UAE consolidates its position as a destination for major corporate headquarters in 2025.