Kazakhstan, Türkiye pledge to expand healthcare cooperation

As part of the COP31 conference in Antalya, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Akmaral Alnazarova and Türkiye’s Minister of Health Kemal Memişoğlu signed a healthcare cooperation plan for 2027-2028.

The plan provides for strengthening medical infrastructure, pharmaceutical production, digital health solutions, medical education, and access to primary healthcare, joint projects, and technology exchange.

One of the key initiatives is the organization of Turkish Medicine Days in Kazakhstan, featuring leading Turkish specialists who will provide master classes and patient consultations in areas including cardiology, neurosurgery, rehabilitation, and emergency medicine.

The initiative is expected to help Kazakh doctors gain practical experience from Turkish colleagues while giving patients additional opportunities for specialist consultations. Dates, participating hospitals, and patient admission procedures have not yet been announced.

The parties also discussed Turkish companies’ participation in Kazakhstan’s healthcare infrastructure projects. In particular, Rönesans Holding is building a 630-bed multidisciplinary hospital in Kokshetau, while YDA Group is involved in hospital construction projects in Turkistan and Petropavlovsk.

Cooperation will also focus on nuclear medicine and advanced diagnostics. An investment agreement with Orhun Medical aims to expand diagnostic infrastructure. PET/CT centers are already operating in the Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions, helping improve cancer diagnosis, staging, and treatment monitoring.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye plan to deepen cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector. Investment agreements have been signed with Turkish pharmaceutical companies Abdi İbrahim and Nobel İlaç to establish facilities producing medicines and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Kazakhstan.

The projects are expected to strengthen domestic pharmaceutical production and reduce reliance on imports.

Kazakhstan is also interested in studying Türkiye’s healthcare digitalization experience, particularly the e-Nabız digital health platform and hospital automation systems.

Areas of interest include medical data management, clinical and administrative processes, resource management and patient flow management.

No specific implementation timeline has been announced.

The cooperation plan includes joint medical research projects, clinical experience exchange, professional internships, collaboration with the Turkish Health Institutes (TÜSEB), study of Turkish accreditation and certification practices.

The parties also discussed strengthening primary healthcare, disease prevention, and improving access to medical services.

The Kazakh Minister called on Türkiye to explore joining the Global Coalition of Countries on Primary Health Care (PHC), the initiative proposed by Kazakhstan.

After the meeting, both sides agreed to designate responsible organizations and begin implementing the 2027-2028 cooperation plan.

As written before, Kazakhstan presents climate investment platform at COP31.