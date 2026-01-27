Kazakhstan to support development of Almaty Mountain Cluster, Burabay and Mangistau resorts

He reminded that the Head of State prioritized the development of tourism across the country, in particular in the Almaty Mountain Cluster, Burabay and Mangistau resort areas. The package plans for the development, including infrastructure development, implementation of investment projects, promotion, and digitalization of the tourism sector, were approved.

According to the minister, it is planned to expand the existing ski resorts as part of the comprehensive development plan and to integrate them into a system. 30 cableways more and 161 km of trails will be built.

According to Yerbor Myrzabossynov, the project will help reduce the current load on existing facilities and increase the year‑round tourist flow to five million people. He emphasized the project will have a significant socio‑economic impact on the region, since “one ski tourist spends seven times more than a beach tourist, according to global practice.”

As part of the comprehensive development plan for the Shchuchinsk–Burabay resort areas, authorities intend to redistribute visitor flows from Lakes Shchuchye and Borovoe by developing infrastructure at Lakes Katarkol, Small and Big Chebachye, and Zhukey.

Last year, a 10 km cycling path, 8 new viewing platforms, and 4 parking areas were built in Burabay village.

He said the public beach at Lake Shchuchye was renovated, 15 additional public toilets were installed, and helicopter sightseeing tours were launched.

According to the Minister, by the end of 2029, the comprehensive development plan will raise inbound tourists to 94,000 people and boost employment in the tourism sector to 32,500 jobs.

Another priority is the Mangystau area. This includes the development of Warm Beach and Kendirli resort areas, ensuring access to unique natural landmarks such as Bozzhyra and Tamshaly, creating walking trails, viewing platforms, and visitor centers.

The plan will help expand the number of tourists up to 150,000.

Earlier, he said Kazakhstan’s tourism sector attracted over KZT 1.2trn in investments.