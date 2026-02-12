Kazakhstan to strip citizenship from foreign passport holders under new Constitution
If passed, the new Constitution would force Kazakhstani nationals having a foreign passport to lose their citizenship, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The relevant provision is set out in section 2 ‘Fundamental rights, freedoms, and responsibilities’ of the draft Constitution.
Article 13 bans Kazakhstani national from having dual or multiple citizenship. Acquisition of another citizenship can lead to a loss of Kazakhstani citizenship. Statutory provisions will be applied to minors who obtained a foreign citizenship by birth.
It is worth noting that paragraph 3 of Article 10 of the current Constitution prohibits dual citizenship for Kazakhstani nationals.
Previously, Qazinform reported the Constitutional Reform Commission has published the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan.