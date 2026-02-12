EN
    Kazakhstan to strip citizenship from foreign passport holders under new Constitution

    15:37, 12 February 2026

    If passed, the new Constitution would force Kazakhstani nationals having a foreign passport to lose their citizenship, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Photo credit: Qazinform

    The relevant provision is set out in section 2 ‘Fundamental rights, freedoms, and responsibilities’ of the draft Constitution.

    Article 13 bans Kazakhstani national from having dual or multiple citizenship. Acquisition of another citizenship can lead to a loss of Kazakhstani citizenship. Statutory provisions will be applied to minors who obtained a foreign citizenship by birth.

    It is worth noting that paragraph 3 of Article 10 of the current Constitution prohibits dual citizenship for Kazakhstani nationals.

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Constitutional Reform Commission has published the draft of the new Constitution of Kazakhstan. 

    Constitutional reform Reforms Citizenship
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
