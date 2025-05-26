EN
    Kazakhstan to spend KZT3.7bln on agricultural census

    13:26, 26 May 2025

    Kazakhstan plans to spend 3.7 billion tenge on agricultural census in 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    census
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev / Kazinform

    “The census is financed from the national budget, to the amount of 3.7 billion tenge in 2025, or $3.2 per each respondent,” said Maksat Turlybayev, chief of the National Statistics Bureau, at a briefing in the Central Communications Service.

    “The lion’s share of expenditures will be spent on paying salaries to census personnel, technical equipment and information systems,” Maksat Turlybayev said.

    The national agricultural census is set to be held in Kazakhstan from August 1 through October 20. The online stage of the census will be held from August 1 to 31 on the website sanaq.gov.kz.

    Kazakhstan Agriculture Statistics Other Governmental Authorities
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
