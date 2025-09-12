Kazakhstan to spend 690 billion tenge on rural healthcare development
19:07, 12 September 2025
Kazakhstan is set to spend about 690 billion tenge on the development of rural healthcare in 2025, Kazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister of Healthcare Timur Muratov as saying at a briefing.
The funds will be allocated from the Social Health Insurance Fund.
At the briefing held at the Central Communications Service, he was asked about the most common illnesses among the residents of villages.
“The incidence rate and the range of diseases among rural and urban populations do not differ. I can say that there is less trauma in villages,” he said.