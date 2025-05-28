Kazakhstan to ship 1.7mln tons of oil via Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route - KMG

According to KMG press service, the sides discussed the prospects for further expansion of cooperation and successful implementation of the agreement on transportation of Kazakh oil via the Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan route.

In January 2025, Kazakhstan launched test shipments of oil from Kashagan through the Aktau port by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system towards the Mediterranean Sea. KMG Kashagan B.V. is the exporter

The parties also discussed the issues of attracting investments, production digitalization, exchange of experience and technologies under the agreements reached.

The sides explored the possibility of implementing joint investment projects on mutually beneficial terms.

KazMunayGas proposed SOCAR to join efforts in environmental inspection of water resources of the Caspian Sea, as part of the work carried out by the two countries’ government agencies.