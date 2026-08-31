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    Kazakhstan to set up Security Council Office

    14:48, 31 August 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Chair of the Security Council Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    Kazakhstan to set up Security Council Office
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the meeting, the Head of State assigned her a set of priority tasks, including the establishment of the Kazakh Security Council Office.

    The new state body, the Kazakh Security Council Office, will be directly subordinate and accountable to the President to ensure national security, law and order.

    It was earlier reported, the Head of State decreed to appoint Aida Balayeva as the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Security Council of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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