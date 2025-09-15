Kazakhstan to set up Center for Regulatory Intelligence
The new institution will be established on the ground of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency, Kazinform News Agency quotes Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin as saying at the Government’s meeting today.
According to him, the Center for Regulatory Intelligence will be established under the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms, serving as the main platform for updating regulations using artificial intelligence.
"Tax administration will be carried out with consideration for the interests of taxpayers, using AI and other advanced technologies. Development institutions will operate with a clear sectoral specialization and an investment mandate. The Law “On state property” will be revised to define the state participation in the economy.